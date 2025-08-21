Vijay TVK Maanadu In Madurai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), addressed a massive gathering at the party’s second state conference on Friday at Parapathi in Kariyapatti taluk, along the Madurai–Thoothukudi National Highway. The event, attracting supporters from across Tamil Nadu, was marked by high enthusiasm, cultural performances and fervent political messaging, underscoring the party’s momentum ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vijay TVK Maanadu Speech

In his speech, Vijay used powerful metaphors, declaring, “A lion will only come out for hunting, not for sightseeing. It knows how to remain in a crowd as well as alone. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. It always hunts only living prey..."

He stressed the importance of individuality and strength, portraying the party’s mission as an unstoppable force driven by public support. Vijay remembered former CM MG Ramachandran and 'Captain Vijayakant' in Madurai.

Vijay described TVK as a “people’s movement of ordinary Indians” and emphasised that the outcome of Tamil Nadu politics would be determined by the people, not alliance arithmetic.

Vijay identified the BJP as the party’s only ideological opponent and the DMK as its primary political rival. He questioned the central government’s response to issues affecting Tamil Nadu, such as the hardships faced by 800 fishermen and demanded the retrival of Katchatheevu, and the cancellation of NEET.

Vijay said," Revoke NEET! Can you do it, Narendra Modi avargal?"

"Due of your stubbornness, you continue to impose the NEET exam, and it pains me to even speak about what is happening here because of it. NEET must be abolished. Will you do this? You will never give us what we want or do what is right for us," he said.

He accused the BJP of aligning with what he termed “Adimai” (slave) forces and argued that the people of Tamil Nadu could not align with the BJP, asserting that initiatives beneficial to citizens were being deliberately neglected. He also alleged attempts to suppress information regarding the Keezhadi excavation and highlighted MGR’s legacy, pointing out that the party founded by MGR had weakened to the extent that its own members struggled to uphold his vision.

Vijay Ramp Walk In Madurai

During the conference, Vijay performed a ramp walk, which drew crowds eager to catch a glimpse of him. Organizers and bouncers worked to manage the enthusiastic supporters who attempted to climb the ramp. He paid floral tributes to the ideological leaders of the party and met his parents, who were seated on stage alongside other TVK members.





#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | TVK chief and actor Vijay, arrives at the venue where he will address the TVK conference. A large number of TVK party workers have gathered to attend the conference.



Dehydration, Heatwave At Madurai Conference

Hundreds of supporters began arriving at the venue from Wednesday night, with some fainting due to dehydration and heat. Attendees were provided first aid on-site, although complaints arose over limited drinking water and unexpected charges for some food packets. In a cultural highlight, TVK launched a campaign song sung by Vijay himself, emphasizing the party’s connection with the people and its intent to blend political messaging with popular appeal.

The conference served not only as a demonstration of TVK’s growing political clout but also as a platform to communicate the party’s ideology, vision, and strategy ahead of the 2026 elections, reinforcing Vijay’s role as a central figure in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.