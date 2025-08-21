Vijay's TVK Maanadu: How & Where To Watch ‘Thalapathy’ Deliver His Key Address Live

Vijay Maanadu Madurai: Lakhs of followers have gathered in Madurai as actor-turned-politician Vijay prepares to address the second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday. The event, staged at Parapathi in Kariyapatti taluk, spans a 500-acre ground along the Madurai–Thoothukudi National Highway and comes ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The event has garnered nationwide attention, with the hashtag #TVKVettriMaanadu trending across social media.

Vijay arrived in the city late Wednesday to a warm reception from fans and party supporters, many of whom had already begun gathering a day in advance.

TVK Maanadu: Where To Watch & Schedule

For those unable to attend, the conference will be treamed online on TVK’s official YouTube channel and ABP Nadu’s platform at 3 PM. It will also be broadcast live on major Tamil news channels.

The conference is set to begin at 3:30 PM and conclude by 7:30 PM. The opening segment will showcase traditional performances like Karakattam, Oilattam, and Silambattam by folk artists from Thanjavur and Madurai.

Vijay TVK Manadu: Political Significance

Following its inaugural gathering in Vikravandi, Villupuram district last year, this conference is seen as a key moment for TVK ahead of the 2026 elections. Vijay is expected to outline the party’s roadmap and deliver pointed messages to both the ruling DMK and the BJP.

Ahead of the event, a 100-foot flagpole collapsed onto a parked SUV, causing damage but no injuries.

With organizers expecting up to four lakh attendees, security measures have been tightened. Local authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the area to ease traffic and ensure crowd management.

