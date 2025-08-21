Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVijay's TVK Maanadu: How & Where To Watch ‘Thalapathy’ Deliver His Key Address Live

Vijay's TVK Maanadu: How & Where To Watch ‘Thalapathy’ Deliver His Key Address Live

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is holding its second state conference in Madurai, drawing significant attention before the 2026 elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vijay Maanadu Madurai: Lakhs of followers have gathered in Madurai as actor-turned-politician Vijay prepares to address the second state conference of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday. The event, staged at Parapathi in Kariyapatti taluk, spans a 500-acre ground along the Madurai–Thoothukudi National Highway and comes ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The event has garnered nationwide attention, with the hashtag #TVKVettriMaanadu trending across social media.

Vijay arrived in the city late Wednesday to a warm reception from fans and party supporters, many of whom had already begun gathering a day in advance. 

TVK Maanadu: Where To Watch & Schedule

For those unable to attend, the conference will be treamed online on TVK’s official YouTube channel and ABP Nadu’s platform at 3 PM. It will also be broadcast live on major Tamil news channels. 

The conference is set to begin at 3:30 PM and conclude by 7:30 PM. The opening segment will showcase traditional performances like Karakattam, Oilattam, and Silambattam by folk artists from Thanjavur and Madurai.

Vijay TVK Manadu: Political Significance

Following its inaugural gathering in Vikravandi, Villupuram district last year, this conference is seen as a key moment for TVK ahead of the 2026 elections. Vijay is expected to outline the party’s roadmap and deliver pointed messages to both the ruling DMK and the BJP.

Ahead of the event, a 100-foot flagpole collapsed onto a parked SUV, causing damage but no injuries.

With organizers expecting up to four lakh attendees, security measures have been tightened. Local authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the area to ease traffic and ensure crowd management.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s TVK Maanadu In Madurai: Date, Time & Schedule; 4 Lakh Expected As ‘Thalapathy’ To Deliver Key Address

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay TVK
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
Cities
Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis' For Speaking In Bengali
Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis'
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
World
IMF Urges Pakistan To Boost Fiscal Transparency, Limit Mid-Year Budget Changes
IMF Urges Pakistan To Boost Fiscal Transparency, Limit Mid-Year Budget Changes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget