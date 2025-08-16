India Lauds Trump-Putin Meeting, Reiterates Need For Dialogue And Diplomacy

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in a bid to stop the Ukraine war. New Delhi also reiterated the need to resolve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable. India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

The "high stakes" meeting, as described by Trump ahead of the summit, concluded on Friday without an agreement to end or pause the three-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine, the deadliest conflict in Europe since 1945.

On Friday, Trump said that he and Putin made "very productive" progress but reached no final agreement after a nearly three-hour summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on," Trump said at a joint press conference with Putin. "I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite got there, but we've made some headway. So there's no deal until there's a deal."

"And there are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn’t get there," he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday after the Friday meeting remained inconclusive.

Zelenskyy, who was not invited to the Alaska summit, later revealed he had a “long and substantive” conversation with Trump. He expressed gratitude for the invitation to Washington and said their meeting would focus on “all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”