IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Saturday following a bomb threat that referenced a “1984 Madras Airport-style blast.” The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad confirmed receiving a threat email at around 5.30 am, claiming that a “human bomb” was on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 and warning authorities to “prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad.” The aircraft was immediately diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely, and security checks were carried out as per protocol.

According to reports, the threat email, received by RGIA officials, specifically mentioned that “onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast,” prompting an urgent response from aviation and security agencies.

Confirming the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said that the airline followed standard safety procedures after receiving the threat and ensured full cooperation with authorities in Mumbai. “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft is cleared for further operations,” the spokesperson said.

At Mumbai airport, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected by bomb disposal and security teams. All passengers were safely deboarded and subjected to mandatory checks. Officials stated that every precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of those on board, while efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the travellers.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the source of the email and determine whether the threat was genuine or a hoax. The incident has raised fresh concerns over aviation security and prompted a review of emergency preparedness measures at major airports across India.