Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major reshuffle of administrative and police officials in Bihar’s Mokama Assembly constituency following the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter. The move comes amid growing tension in the region and allegations of administrative lapses. Along with the transfers, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the case, while the poll body has directed disciplinary action against three senior officers for dereliction of duty.

Bihar | The Election Commission of India orders disciplinary action against SDO Barh Chandan Kumar, Barh-2 SDPO Rakesh Kumar and suspends SDPO Barh-2 Abhishek Singh in connection with 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency.



According to the ECI’s order issued on Saturday, Barh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)-cum-Returning Officer of the 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency, Chandan Kumar, has been replaced by IAS officer Ashish Kumar, who currently serves as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the Patna Municipal Corporation. The commission’s swift intervention follows reports of deteriorating law and order in the area ahead of the elections.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, SDPO Barh-1, and Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, have been transferred with immediate effect. They will be replaced by Anand Kumar Singh and Ayush Shrivastava, both belonging to the 2022 RR batch, the order stated. The ECI has also instructed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the three officers who have been moved out of their current postings.

Earlier in the day, two police officials, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan, were suspended in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj worker, according to Patna Rural Superintendent of Police (SP). The action was taken following preliminary findings that suggested negligence in maintaining peace and security in the area.