Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs

Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs

Earlier in the day, two police officials, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan, were suspended in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj worker.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a major reshuffle of administrative and police officials in Bihar’s Mokama Assembly constituency following the murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter. The move comes amid growing tension in the region and allegations of administrative lapses. Along with the transfers, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the case, while the poll body has directed disciplinary action against three senior officers for dereliction of duty.

According to the ECI’s order issued on Saturday, Barh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)-cum-Returning Officer of the 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency, Chandan Kumar, has been replaced by IAS officer Ashish Kumar, who currently serves as Additional Municipal Commissioner in the Patna Municipal Corporation. The commission’s swift intervention follows reports of deteriorating law and order in the area ahead of the elections.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, SDPO Barh-1, and Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, have been transferred with immediate effect. They will be replaced by Anand Kumar Singh and Ayush Shrivastava, both belonging to the 2022 RR batch, the order stated. The ECI has also instructed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the three officers who have been moved out of their current postings.

Earlier in the day, two police officials, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan, were suspended in connection with the murder of a Jan Suraaj worker, according to Patna Rural Superintendent of Police (SP). The action was taken following preliminary findings that suggested negligence in maintaining peace and security in the area.

Also read
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Bihar Assembly Elections Mokama
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Videos Capture Panic As Devotees Struggle To Revive Victims With CPR After Andhra Temple Stampede
Videos Capture Panic As Devotees Struggle To Revive Victims With CPR After Andhra Temple Stampede
Cities
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
News
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
India
'From Naxal Violence To Development Hub': Modi Hails Chhattisgarh's Transformation
'From Naxal Violence To Development Hub': Modi Hails Chhattisgarh's Transformation
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget