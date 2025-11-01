Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s ongoing feud escalated on Saturday, with Gogoi hitting back strongly after Sarma accused him of having “links to Pakistan”. Calling the allegations “false and baseless”, the Assam Congress President said the Chief Minister had “lost credibility” and was “unfit to lead the people of Assam”. The war of words marks the latest flashpoint in an increasingly bitter exchange between the two leaders ahead of the political season in the northeastern state.

Gogoi Hits Back, Calls Sarma ‘Unfit To Lead Assam’

Responding to Sarma’s remarks, Gogoi said the Chief Minister had been “spreading lies since February”, despite repeatedly promising to present evidence of his claims. “Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly been spreading false and baseless allegations against me since February, promising to reveal facts on 10 September but failing to provide any evidence, and damaging his credibility,” Gogoi said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister had “forced people to sell their land and tea gardens” and accused him of fearing accountability. “The Chief Minister fears losing power and facing public accountability. The day he loses power, he will have to answer to the public,” Gogoi added.

Sarma Doubles Down On ‘Pakistan Link’ Claim

On Friday, Sarma launched fresh allegations against Gogoi, calling him a “Pakistan agent” and alleging that he was “planted by foreign powers”. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said, “Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign powers in our country.”

The Chief Minister has previously claimed that Gogoi has links to Pakistan through his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, a British national. He also asserted that he possessed “evidence” to support his claim.

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into Gogoi’s alleged connection with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a man purportedly linked to the Congress leader’s wife.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
