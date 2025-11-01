Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabAAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal

AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal

Addressing the controversy in a video message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I appeal to the people of Punjab not to believe their fake propaganda. The BJP is peddling lies."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly refuted BJP’s allegation that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had been allotted an ultra-luxurious “Sheeshmahal” bungalow in Chandigarh. Dismissing the charge as “completely false and politically motivated,” Mann clarified that the house in question is the official guest house of the Chief Minister’s residence. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to divert public attention from real issues, asserting that the property was part of the government complex and used for official purposes only.

Mann Calls BJP's Claims False

Addressing the controversy in a video message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I appeal to the people of Punjab not to believe their fake propaganda. The BJP is peddling lies. It is alleged that a bungalow, numbered 50, has been made into a 'Sheeshmahal' where Arvind Kejriwal is staying. I want to make it clear, with documents, that House Number 45 is the official residence of the Chief Minister, while House Number 50 is the CM’s camp office and guest house.”

Mann emphasised that the property forms part of his official residence complex and has long been used to accommodate visiting dignitaries, officials, and guests. “Any of my visitors can meet me or stay at House Number 50. Kejriwal sahib sometimes stays there when he visits Punjab. Many others have stayed there too,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of deliberately attempting to malign the AAP government through fabricated claims. “The BJP has no agenda for Punjab. They are circulating fake videos and promoting false narratives because they cannot talk about real issues,” he added.

BJP Accuses AAP Of Misusing Public Money

The BJP, however, maintained its stance, alleging that AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being offered “seven-star luxury” accommodation in Chandigarh under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s quota , despite not being an MLA or minister in Punjab.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Punjab taxpayers’ money was being misused to provide “Sheeshmahal-style” comfort to Kejriwal, whom he labelled the “super CM of Punjab”.

“People of Delhi removed Kejriwal from his ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in New Delhi, but the Sheesh Mahal mindset has not gone. Now, part two of that luxury is being recreated in Punjab through public money,” Poonawalla alleged in a video message.

Also read
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News PUNJAB Sheeshmahal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Election 2025
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP In Bihar, Alleges 'Unemployment, Rampant Corruption'
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP In Bihar, Alleges 'Unemployment, Rampant Corruption'
Cities
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
News
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget