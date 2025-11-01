Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly refuted BJP’s allegation that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had been allotted an ultra-luxurious “Sheeshmahal” bungalow in Chandigarh. Dismissing the charge as “completely false and politically motivated,” Mann clarified that the house in question is the official guest house of the Chief Minister’s residence. He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to divert public attention from real issues, asserting that the property was part of the government complex and used for official purposes only.

Mann Calls BJP's Claims False

Addressing the controversy in a video message, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I appeal to the people of Punjab not to believe their fake propaganda. The BJP is peddling lies. It is alleged that a bungalow, numbered 50, has been made into a 'Sheeshmahal' where Arvind Kejriwal is staying. I want to make it clear, with documents, that House Number 45 is the official residence of the Chief Minister, while House Number 50 is the CM’s camp office and guest house.”

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "For the past few days, BJP has been running a propaganda, that Punjab Govt has constructed a 'sheehshmahal' in Chandigarh. As per them, Arvind Kejriwal will come and live there. I would like to make it clear. After we came to… pic.twitter.com/aaIvUy5ikh — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

Mann emphasised that the property forms part of his official residence complex and has long been used to accommodate visiting dignitaries, officials, and guests. “Any of my visitors can meet me or stay at House Number 50. Kejriwal sahib sometimes stays there when he visits Punjab. Many others have stayed there too,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of deliberately attempting to malign the AAP government through fabricated claims. “The BJP has no agenda for Punjab. They are circulating fake videos and promoting false narratives because they cannot talk about real issues,” he added.

BJP Accuses AAP Of Misusing Public Money

The BJP, however, maintained its stance, alleging that AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being offered “seven-star luxury” accommodation in Chandigarh under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s quota , despite not being an MLA or minister in Punjab.

‼️ Big Breaking - आम आदमी का ढोंग करने वाले केजरीवाल ने तैयार करवाया एक और भव्य शीशमहल



दिल्ली का शीश महल ख़ाली होने के बाद पंजाब के Super CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी ने पंजाब में दिल्ली से भी शानदार शीश महल तैयार करवा लिया है 😳



चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 2 में CM कोटे की 2 Acre की आलीशान 7… pic.twitter.com/d3V4W23yRw — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 31, 2025

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Punjab taxpayers’ money was being misused to provide “Sheeshmahal-style” comfort to Kejriwal, whom he labelled the “super CM of Punjab”.

“People of Delhi removed Kejriwal from his ‘Sheesh Mahal’ in New Delhi, but the Sheesh Mahal mindset has not gone. Now, part two of that luxury is being recreated in Punjab through public money,” Poonawalla alleged in a video message.