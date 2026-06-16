Egg Attack Strikes TMC Again: Soumitra Banerjee Targeted Outside Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC youth leader Soumitra Banerjee egg-attacked during court escort.

TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee, previously attacked.

These incidents reflect TMC's wider ongoing political challenges.

Trinamool Congress youth leader Soumitra Banerjee was attacked with eggs in West Bengal's Raniganj on Saturday while being escorted to court by police following his arrest in connection with an alleged attack on BJP workers.

Banerjee was arrested based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Ravi Keshari, who accused him of attacking BJP supporters.

Crowd Hurls Eggs As Police Escort TMC Leader

Visuals from the spot showed several people hurling eggs at Banerjee as he stepped out to board a police vehicle. The attack continued until police personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

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In an attempt to shield himself, Banerjee lowered his head, covered himself with his hands and hurried into the police vehicle. Police subsequently escorted him safely to court.

Latest In A String Of Attacks On TMC Leaders

The incident is the latest in a series of egg attacks targeting Trinamool Congress leaders, particularly after the party's defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was targeted outside party chief Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata. Eggs were hurled at him shortly after he exited the residence.

Following the incident, Ghosh lodged a complaint at Kalighat Police Station and demanded action against those responsible.

Two Arrested In Kunal Ghosh Attack

Kolkata Police arrested two individuals in connection with the attack on Ghosh. The TMC MLA identified them as Chandan Singh and Ravi Koyal and said police had informed him about the arrests.

“The concerning thing is that the police might grant bail today under a minor charge. I've told the station that won't fly,” Ghosh wrote in a post on X.

“The CID's search at Mamata Banerjee's house, where that miscreant went as a witness, is now under investigation for allegations of an attack right in front of her house,” he added.

Abhishek Banerjee Was The First Target

The series of attacks began with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

On May 30, he was allegedly attacked with stones and eggs in Sonarpur while visiting families affected by alleged post-poll violence. The incident left him with minor injuries.

Videos from the scene showed a crowd confronting Banerjee, pushing him and raising slogans of “chor, chor”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had condemned the attack at the time, describing it as "utterly reprehensible" and expressing support for the TMC leader.

Abhishek Banerjee termed the incident “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” and thanked Rahul Gandhi for standing by him.

TMC Faces Wider Political Challenges

The egg attacks come at a time when the Trinamool Congress is grappling with a broader political crisis.

Party chief Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are facing challenges on multiple fronts, with several MLAs and MPs breaking ranks and forming separate factions, deepening the turmoil within the party.

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