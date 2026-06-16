Jammu And Kashmir: Four Army Personnel Injured In Rajouri Landmine Blast Near LoC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four Army personnel injured by landmine blast in Rajouri.

Explosion occurred during routine patrol in Nowshera area.

Four Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday while conducting a routine patrol, PTI reported.

The sources told ABP News, a loud blast was heard around 11 am in the Nowshera area of the Rajouri sector, which borders Pakistan. The explosion was so powerful that it echoed across the hills of Nowshera, prompting security forces to launch an immediate investigation.

Landmine Detonates in Patrolling Area

Sources said the blast was accidental and occurred after a landmine planted in the area detonated. The incident took place while Army personnel were moving through the region as part of their routine patrolling duties.

The area where the soldiers were patrolling reportedly contained multiple landmines, and one of them exploded during the patrol.

JCO, Two Agniveers Among Injured

The explosion left three Army personnel injured, including a JCO. Two of the injured soldiers are Agniveers. All the injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

As part of the anti-infiltration drive, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents, the officials added.

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Pakistani Drone Sighted In Rajouri

Earlier in late Monday night, in the same region, a suspected Pakistani drone was spotted over a forward village, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the drone-like object, fitted with a blinking light, was seen crossing from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir side into Indian territory in the Sunderbani sector.

The object reportedly hovered briefly between Mahadev Gap and Kalal village before returning across the border.

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Security forces launched a search operation in the area on Tuesday morning to check for any possible airdropped payload, including narcotics or weapons. However, no suspicious material was found during the operation, officials said.

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