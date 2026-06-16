CJP Questions PM Modi's Silence On NEET-UG Student Deaths, Seeks Pradhan's Exit

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HomeNewsIndiaCJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Questions PM Modi's Silence On NEET-UG Student Deaths, Seeks Pradhan's Exit

CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Questions PM Modi's Silence On NEET-UG Student Deaths, Seeks Pradhan's Exit

CJP has questioned PM Modi's silence on NEET-UG student deaths, demanding accountability and calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the exam controversy.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janta Party not contesting elections, focusing on protests.
  • Founder Dipke criticized PM Modi's silence on NEET-UG suicides.
  • Party urged PM to address students, demanded Minister Pradhan's resignation.

Nagpur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday indicated that his party was not keen on contesting elections, and also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'not reaching out' to the country's students following the NEET-UG fiasco.

Dipke held a press conference here ahead of the CJP's protest in the city to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Asked whether the CJP will contest elections, Dipke said, "Why should we contest elections? I mean, if everyone in this country has to contest elections to demand their rights...how will it work?" To a question about whether the prime minister should address the country's youth and assure them that paper leaks will not happen again, Dipke said Modi should first apologise to the parents of the five or six students who commited suicide (in the aftermath of the cancellation of the NEET-UG scheduled for May 3).

"Pradhan Mantri ji tweets if anything happens across the world, but here students of this country are committing suicide and there is not even a condolence tweet for them from the prime minister. How long you will talk about your 'Mann ki Baat' and 'Pariksha pe Charcha'? At least listen to students' Mann ki Baat," said Dipke.

If the prime minister interacted with students, he would be able to understand their problems and find solutions, the CJP founder added.

The CJP's nationwide protest will not stop until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, he reiterated. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planning to contest elections?

No, the CJP is not keen on contesting elections. Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, believes demanding rights should not require contesting elections.

Why is the CJP protesting in Nagpur?

The CJP is protesting to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This protest follows their criticism of PM Modi regarding the NEET-UG fiasco.

What was the CJP founder's criticism of PM Modi?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticized PM Modi for not addressing student suicides after the NEET-UG fiasco. He urged the Prime Minister to listen to students'

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paper Leak PMModi NEET UG Paper Leak EducationCrisis Abhijeet Dipke NEETUG2026 NEETExam StudentDeaths
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