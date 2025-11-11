Explorer
'Those Responsible Will Not Be Spared Under Any Circumstances': Rajnath Singh After Delhi Blast
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday issued a warning after the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, saying that those responsible for the explosion will be brought to justice, and "will not be spared under any circumstances".
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
