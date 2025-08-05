'They Don't Decide Who Is A True Indian': Priyanka Gandhi Defends Brother On SC Remarks

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rallied behind Rahul Gandhi, her brother, over the Supreme Court's reprimand, saying it is not up to the judges to decide who is a "true" Indian.

She said her brother has the highest respect for the army and will never say anything against it. As the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is liable to ask questions of the government, Priyanka said.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the proceedings against Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks on the army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The top court, however, censured the Congress leader, saying if he is a "true Indian," he would not say such a thing.

Asked about the court's observations, Priyanka told reporters at the Parliament House complex, "With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who is a true Indian. It is the job of the opposition leader. It is his duty to ask questions and to challenge the government." The Wayanad MP added, "My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the army in the highest respect. So it is a misinterpretation (of his remarks)." Later, she said, "With due respect to the judiciary, it is outside its purview to decide who is a true Indian and who is not." "Justices can't decide on this. Rahul ji has always respected the army, soldiers and officers. In all his speeches and comments, that respect is reflected. It is the responsibility of the Leader of Opposition to ask questions of the government, and he fulfils that," she added.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi's remarks are the thoughts of every Indian.

"When we ask questions inside the House or outside, they (the government) do not answer. We are termed anti-national for asking questions. But we are the true Indians who demand answers," he told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

The BJP on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has vowed to "strengthen China." The Congress, in response, said that every patriotic Indian has had questions since the Galwan incident, but the government chose to "obfuscate" the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie, and Justify."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)