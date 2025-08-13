Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Telangana Braces For Intense Rains; Schools Closed In 5 Districts, WFH Advised — Details

Telangana Braces For Intense Rains; Schools Closed In 5 Districts, WFH Advised — Details

Telangana is experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly in Warangal, Jangaon and Suryapet, and Chief Minister has issued a high alert, cancelling leaves and ordering evacuations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:17 AM (IST)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed parts of Telangana on Tuesday with certain areas in Warangal, Jangaon and Suryapet districts receiving the highest downpour. In the wake of the rainfall predication, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to stay on high alert for the next three days, ensure timely evacuation of residents from flood-prone areas and take preventive measures to minimise damage. All official leaves have been cancelled to ensure uninterrupted disaster management efforts.

Other areas, including Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, and Nalgonda, also experienced significant rainfall.

Telangana Weather Update

After the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rains in the coming days, the School Education Department has announced two-day holidays for both government and private schools in Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Yadadri districts on August 13 and 14. Schools within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will operate only in the morning session, observing a half-day schedule on both days, as reported by Telangana Today.

Rainfall data showed Sangem in Warangal district topping the charts with 18 cm, followed by Kodakandla in Jangaon with 13 cm, Jajireddigudem in Suryapet with 12 cm, Kusumanchi in Khammam with 10 cm, and multiple locations in Warangal and Jangaon recording 9 cm each.

The IMD has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Telangana until August 16, with coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema also likely to experience heavy spells on August 13 and 14. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay clear of unstable structures and waterlogged areas, and keep track of official weather updates.

 

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad
