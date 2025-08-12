Superstar Rajinikanth has sparked controversy following candid remarks about his Coolie co-star Soubin Shahir during a recent promotional event for the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor revealed that Soubin was not the director’s first choice for the role of Dayal with Fahadh Faasil originally considered before scheduling conflicts led to Soubin’s casting.

'Who Is Soubin?': Rajinikanth Had Asked Lokesh

Rajinikanth admitted he was initially unfamiliar with Soubin’s work and questioned whether he would fit the role. He said that he asked Lokesh, ‘Who is Soubin? Which films has he acted in?’ for which the director reportedly mentioned Manjummel Boys. "I still had doubts and even questioned whether he would suit the role because he was bald and short,” said Rajinikanth, adding he chose not to voice these concerns openly out of respect for Lokesh’s faith in the actor.

Soon, Rajinikanth praised Soubin’s performance, saying he was “blown away” after watching his scenes once the shooting started.

However, the early comments ignited criticism on social media. Many accused the veteran star of body-shaming. The backlash grew as Rajinikanth also described Shruti Haasan as a “glamour actress”, leading some to call his speech insensitive and reductive.

Supporters have defended Rajinikanth, arguing his remarks were not meant to offend and emphasising his eventual praise for Soubin’s talent. However, critics maintain that such public comments reflect an outdated mindset that places undue focus on physical appearance over ability.

Coolie, slated for release on August 14, boasts a pan-Indian cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. The film tells the story of an ex-gangster’s return to reclaim his empire, with Soubin playing a key role. Despite the controversy, anticipation remains strong as fans look forward to seeing the ensemble’s chemistry on screen.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Sells 13.5K Hindi Tickets In Advance Booking, Eyes ₹140 Cr Opening