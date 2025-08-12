Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRajinikanth Faces Trolling Over 'Bald' Comment About Co-Star Soubin Shahir During Coolie Promotion

Rajinikanth Faces Trolling Over 'Bald' Comment About Co-Star Soubin Shahir During Coolie Promotion

Rajinikanth's comments about Soubin Shahir's casting in "Coolie," revealing he initially doubted Soubin's suitability due to his appearance, sparked controversy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 03:27 PM (IST)

Superstar Rajinikanth has sparked controversy following candid remarks about his Coolie co-star Soubin Shahir during a recent promotional event for the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor revealed that Soubin was not the director’s first choice for the role of Dayal with Fahadh Faasil originally considered before scheduling conflicts led to Soubin’s casting.

'Who Is Soubin?': Rajinikanth Had Asked Lokesh

Rajinikanth admitted he was initially unfamiliar with Soubin’s work and questioned whether he would fit the role. He said that he asked Lokesh, ‘Who is Soubin? Which films has he acted in?’ for which the director reportedly mentioned Manjummel Boys. "I still had doubts and even questioned whether he would suit the role because he was bald and short,” said Rajinikanth, adding he chose not to voice these concerns openly out of respect for Lokesh’s faith in the actor.

Soon, Rajinikanth praised Soubin’s performance, saying he was “blown away” after watching his scenes once the shooting started. 

However, the early comments ignited criticism on social media. Many accused the veteran star of body-shaming. The backlash grew as Rajinikanth also described Shruti Haasan as a “glamour actress”, leading some to call his speech insensitive and reductive.

Supporters have defended Rajinikanth, arguing his remarks were not meant to offend and emphasising his eventual praise for Soubin’s talent. However, critics maintain that such public comments reflect an outdated mindset that places undue focus on physical appearance over ability.

Coolie, slated for release on August 14, boasts a pan-Indian cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. The film tells the story of an ex-gangster’s return to reclaim his empire, with Soubin playing a key role. Despite the controversy, anticipation remains strong as fans look forward to seeing the ensemble’s chemistry on screen.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Sells 13.5K Hindi Tickets In Advance Booking, Eyes ₹140 Cr Opening

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Coolie Soubin Shahir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Cities
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Slam ‘Cruel’ SC Verdict On Stray Dogs
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Slam ‘Cruel’ SC Verdict On Stray Dogs
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget