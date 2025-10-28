Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTelangana Congress Opposes Electoral Roll Revision, Alleges Non-BJP Votes Being Removed

Telangana Congress Opposes Electoral Roll Revision, Alleges Non-BJP Votes Being Removed

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accuses the ruling party of manipulating the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to remove non-BJP votes.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the ruling party has been opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as non-BJP votes are allegedly being removed.

"From Day One, we are opposing SIR. Because, in the name of SIR, they are removing the votes which are not in favour of BJP. They are doing with a malafide intention. It is wrong in a democratic country," Goud told PTI Videos here.

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad CONGRESS
