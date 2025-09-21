Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA Over Corruption, Promises Action Against Misuse Of Power In Bihar

Vaishali (Bihar) [India] September 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the ruling NDA in Bihar, accusing it of corruption and misuse of administrative machinery to harass the opposition.

Yadav, who is in Vaishali for his ongoing Bihar Adhikar Yatra, also promised tough action against corrupt persons if his party returns to power. Speaking to ANI, he said, "NDA have been looting Bihar for years and are still looting it. They are harassing the opposition by using the administration. Hundreds of crores are being found in the homes of many high-ranking officials and engineers. Corruption is rampant in Bihar. These people have only looted Bihar."

"When the government is formed, we will not spare any corrupt person. We will not spare any criminal. No matter who they are, everyone will be punished. Action will be taken against everyone. Whoever commits corruption, action should be taken against them..."

Responding to criticism over his party distributing pens as part of a campaign, Yadav hit back at his political rivals. "These are the same people who distribute swords, guns, and bullets. They will not like pens. Tejashwi gave five lakh jobs in 17 months. We are distributing pens. We want Bihar to become an educated state. People should be educated so that they get jobs and employment. We want to give jobs into the hands of the people, so the people of the BJP will definitely feel bad. BJP ministers beat up journalists, abuse their mothers and sisters... we want people to know and recognise the importance of the pen," he added.

He also attacked the Election Commission and the BJP, alleging large-scale electoral malpractice in the previous polls and vowing to prevent any "dishonesty" in the upcoming elections. "It will be very soon. We have no confusion here. Everything will be almost finalised. The announcement will be made soon...," he said on seat sharing.

"Everyone knows that last time there was not only vote chori but some of our seats were also stolen. The government was already being formed last time. But this time we will not allow dishonesty and this time we will form the government."

Citing what he described as "abundant evidence," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister accused the Election Commission of siding with the BJP. "There is abundant evidence. People have seen with their own eyes how the Election Commission helps the BJP. CCTV footage was seized in Chandigarh, and since then, the Election Commission has shut down the CCTV. They say the privacy of mothers and sisters is at stake. What nonsense is this, what arguments are they making? Everyone knows the Election Commission is acting as a cell of the BJP."

The Mahagathbandhan, led by Congress and RJD, is gearing up to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], in the upcoming state elections scheduled for later this year.

