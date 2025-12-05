TN Police Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Delhi; Car Also Gutted, No Injuries

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTN Police Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Delhi; Car Also Gutted, No Injuries

On Friday morning near Delhi Haat, a Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car were destroyed by fire after a rear-end collision.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car were completely gutted after the vehicles caught fire following a collision near Delhi Haat in Janakpuri on Friday morning, police said.

No casualty was reported in in the incident, they said.

A PCR call was received around 11.38 am, reporting that a bus had caught fire near the popular marketplace. Police personnel reached the spot and found a Tamil Nadu Police bus and a car in a charred condition, an officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the car had rammed the police bus from behind, following which both vehicles caught fire. However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, the officer said.

According to the officials, all occupants managed to escape safely but fire had fully engulfed both vehicles by the time responders arrived.

The Forensic Science Laboratory and the district crime team have been called to inspect the scene, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, the police said. PTI SSJ NB NB

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Tamil NAdu
