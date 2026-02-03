Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSW Railway Extends Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special To Meet Holi, Summer Rush

SW Railway Extends Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special To Meet Holi, Summer Rush

South Western Railway has extended the Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special (06281/06282) for 17 additional trips to manage increased passenger traffic during Holi and summer season.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) South Western Railway on Tuesday announced the continuation of the Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special to clear additional passenger rush during the forthcoming Holi and summer season.

In a press release, the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, headquartered in Hubballi, said the Railway Board had decided to continue Train number 06281/06282 for 17 additional trips with the existing path, stoppages, fare structure and coach composition, with revised timings on Western Railway and extension of the service from Ajmer to Madar Junction over North Western Railway.

"The Railway Board has decided to continue the running of Train number 06281/06282 Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special in order to clear the extra rush during the ensuing Holi and Summer season," the release said.

Train-06281 Mysuru-Madar Junction Express Special, earlier notified to run up to January 31, 2026, will now operate on February 7, 14, 21 and 28; March 7, 14, 21 and 28; April 4, 11, 18 and 25; and May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2026 (Saturdays), while Train-06282 Madar Junction-Mysuru Express Special, earlier notified to run up to February 2, 2026, will operate on February 9, 16 and 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; May 4, 11, 18 and 25; and June 1, 2026 (Mondays), with revised timings and halts as notified earlier.

The special train will halt at Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam Junction, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh Junction, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer Junction and Madar Junction. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
SW Railway Mysuru-Ajmer Express Special
