HomeNewsIndia‘Such Munna Bhai Should Stay Behind Bars’: SC Pulls Up Accused Over Bail Plea In CTET Fraud Case

The Supreme Court criticised Sandeep Singh Patel, accused of using an impersonator for a teacher eligibility test, denying bail despite co-accused being released.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Monday sharply criticised a man accused of sending another individual to take a teacher eligibility test on his behalf, remarking that “such Munna Bhai should stay behind bars.” The comment came after the accused, Sandeep Singh Patel, moved the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court’s rejection of his bail plea.

A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta later issued notice on his petition and scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Patel was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held on 15 December 2024. According to investigators, he allegedly arranged for one Lokendra Shukla to appear in the exam in his place using a forged admit card and fraudulent biometric credentials. Suspicion was raised by exam centre officials, leading to the exposure.

Presenting his case before the Supreme Court, Patel argued that other co-accused in the matter had already been granted bail. The Bench, however, expressed strong disapproval, noting: “Such people are destroying the entire system of public examinations. Their dishonesty causes immense loss to genuine and hardworking students.”

The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Patel had earlier contended before the Allahabad High Court that he was admitted to hospital during the examination and had no knowledge of who appeared in his place. He denied having hired any impersonator or paying money for the act.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, opposed his plea, asserting that there was sufficient evidence linking him to the conspiracy. It told the High Court that call records showed Patel’s contact with the other accused. On 8 July 2025, the High Court identified him as the main beneficiary of the offence and declined bail.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Government Central Teacher Eligibility Test Ctet Exam UAPA CTET UTTAR PRADESH BNS SUpreme COurt
