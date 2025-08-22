Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Orders Status Quo In Sambhal Mosque Row Till August 25, Issues Notice

Supreme Court Orders Status Quo In Sambhal Mosque Row Till August 25, Issues Notice

The SC ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row, issuing notice to Hindu petitioners on a plea challenging the Allahabad HC’s decision upholding a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo till August 25 in the Sambhal mosque row and issued notice to the Hindu petitioners.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar passed the orders.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Masjid committee challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute, upholding the civil court's direction for the survey.

The high court said the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.

The mosque committee had moved the high court against the November 19 last year order of the civil judge directing the Mughal-era mosque' survey which took place the same day.

A second survey carried out on November 24 last year, the committee claimed, was illegal as the civil court never ordered it.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Allahabad High Court SUpreme COurt Shahi Jama Masjid Case Sambhal Mosque Row Harihar Temple Dispute Mosque Survey Order Status Quo Order SC Sambhal Court Case
