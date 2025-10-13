Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Stampede At Superstar Vijay’s Rally

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Stampede At Superstar Vijay’s Rally

Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Karur stampede, forms 3-member panel led by ex-Justice Ajay Rastogi to ensure a fair, independent investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the tragic Karur stampede. Alongside this, the court set up a three-member panel to oversee the investigation, headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Rastogi.

Justice Rastogi will select two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers—likely from the Tamil Nadu cadre but not native to the state—to work with him in monitoring the CBI probe. The panel will have the authority to design its own procedure for supervising the investigation, with the CBI required to submit monthly progress reports.

The top court’s order follows petitions filed by Tamil superstar Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and other concerned parties seeking an independent investigation into the incident. The pleas demanded a probe beyond the state’s jurisdiction to ensure impartiality and justice for the victims.

The order was delivered by a bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria. “Looking at the facts, the issue touches upon the fundamental rights of citizens. The investigation must be handed over to the CBI,” the court observed. It added, “To address concerns raised by the parties, we are setting up a three-member committee under Justice Ajay Rastogi.”

According to the court, the committee will include two IPS officers who are not natives of Tamil Nadu, ensuring neutrality. Justice Rastogi will decide the committee’s procedures and oversee the monthly reporting of the CBI’s findings.

The Pleas Behind the Probe

TVK, led by Vijay, had sought a probe monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge. Separately, BJP leader GS Mani also urged the court to direct a CBI investigation. TVK additionally requested the removal of adverse remarks made against the party and its leaders by the Madras High Court.

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on these pleas on Friday, following challenges to the Madras High Court’s directive that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) handle the Karur stampede case, which claimed 41 lives.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Breaking News ABP Live CBI Probe SUpreme COurt Karur Stampede
