HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Flags 'Serious Concern' Over BLO Deaths; Tells States To Ease Workload, Allow Leave

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said state governments are responsible for the working conditions and mental health of BLOs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced strong concern over the rising number of deaths, including suicides, among booth-level officers (BLOs) deployed for voter list revision across states.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said state governments are responsible for the working conditions and mental health of BLOs, stressing that “where 10,000 staff have been deployed, even 30,000 can be deployed” to reduce the load on workers currently facing severe pressure.

The court directed states to grant leave to BLOs who seek exemption on medical or personal grounds and ensure that substitutes are appointed immediately. If relief is denied, the bench said, the affected officer may approach the court.

Petition By Vijay’s TVK After 35–40 Reported Deaths

The directions came during a hearing on a petition filed by actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is preparing for its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The party flagged 35–40 deaths of BLOs in Tamil Nadu alone and accused the Election Commission (EC) of threatening workers with jail under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, which carries a two-year imprisonment for dereliction of duty.

“Every state has families whose children have been orphaned… because EC is sending Section 32 notices,” senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told the court, arguing that BLOs are being forced to work under extreme fear and pressure. He also sought compensation for the families.

TVK claimed that more than 50 police cases have been filed against BLOs in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Court Declines To Hold EC Liable

The Supreme Court refused to accept the request to fix responsibility on the Election Commission for the deaths, noting that BLOs are employees of state governments and fall under their administrative control.

The EC, for its part, dismissed the petition as “false and baseless”, arguing that delaying voter roll re-verification would significantly impact upcoming elections.

Political Reactions Escalate Row

The issue has triggered political outrage, with the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and TVK accusing the EC of imposing “tyrannical” workloads on BLOs.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the commission, calling the workload “inhuman” and claiming BLOs are operating “far beyond human limits”.

Voter roll re-verification in Bengal has already sparked a major political and legal confrontation, with the opposition accusing the EC and BJP of manipulating the process ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

A Humanitarian Crisis, Says TVK

Referring to a recent case in which a BLO died by suicide after being denied leave for his own wedding, Sankaranarayanan said, “There must be a human aspect and some compassion…BLOs are not machines.”

The bench said it would continue monitoring the issue and reiterated that states must ensure adequate staffing, humane work conditions and compassionate handling of leave requests to prevent further tragedies.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
BLO Deaths Supreme Court BLO Deaths
