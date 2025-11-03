MBA Student Kidnapped & Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport, Boyfriend Assaulted

Coimbatore Student Rape: A shocking case of sexual assault has been reported from Coimbatore, where an MBA student from a private college was gang-raped by three men near the Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night.

The survivor was sitting inside a car with her boyfriend near the airport around 11 pm when a three-member gang arrived on a stolen two-wheeler, according to police reports. The men noticed the duo, assaulted the woman’s friend, and forcibly abducted her. They took her to an isolated spot near a private college, about a kilometre from the airport, where they raped her before abandoning her without clothes.

Boyfriend Informed Police

The injured man immediately informed the police, following which search teams were deployed. The survivor was found around 4 am in a secluded area behind a private college and was rushed to a private hospital near Sitra for treatment.

Police said the accused had stolen the two-wheeler from Kovilpalayam before committing the crime. “Seven special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the culprits,” TOI reported quoting an officer.

The woman’s friend, who suffered injuries in the assault, has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area and checking local networks for leads as investigations continue.