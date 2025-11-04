Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaStalin Slams PM Modi For ‘Vote Politics’ In Bihar Speech, Asks If He Has Courage To Say Same In Tamil Nadu

Stalin Slams PM Modi For ‘Vote Politics’ In Bihar Speech, Asks If He Has Courage To Say Same In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticized PM Modi for "vote politics" in Bihar, questioning if he'd speak similarly in Tamil Nadu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), Nov 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of engaging in "vote politics" during his speech in Bihar.

He also wondered if PM Modi had the "courage" to speak in a similar vein in Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that the prime minister had described Tamil Nadu as a place for the visitors to reside, Stalin asked, "Does he have the courage to speak in Tamil Nadu?" Looking ahead, he asserted, "No matter what conspiracy someone hatches, how many slanderous statements are spread, how much fake news is peddled, I wish to say that the DMK will definitely form the government in 2026." Speaking at party MP A Mani's family function on Monday, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said his party was determined to free the state from the grip of AIADMK.

Referring to the all-party meeting on SIR in which the opposition AIADMK and the BJP boycotted on November 2, he accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of "double standards" on the issue.

It was the responsibility of all political parties to oppose the SIR exercise that "snatches away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and buries democracy," the CM said. PTI JSP KH ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Stalin MOdi
