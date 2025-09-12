SpiceJet Aircraft Loses Outer Wheel During Takeoff For Mumbai, Later Found On Kandla Runway

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating on the Kandla–Mumbai route made a safe landing on Thursday after one of its outer wheels was discovered detached on the runway shortly after take-off. According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the aircraft continued its scheduled journey to Mumbai without any mid-air complications. Upon arrival, the plane landed smoothly and taxied to the terminal under its own power. All passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

Airport staff at Kandla alerted authorities after spotting the wheel on the runway soon after the plane’s departure.

On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power,… — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

