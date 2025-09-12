Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSpiceJet Aircraft Loses Outer Wheel During Takeoff For Mumbai, Later Found On Kandla Runway

SpiceJet Aircraft Loses Outer Wheel During Takeoff For Mumbai, Later Found On Kandla Runway

On September 12, 2025, a SpiceJet Q400 flying from Kandla to Mumbai lost an outer wheel during takeoff.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating on the Kandla–Mumbai route made a safe landing on Thursday after one of its outer wheels was discovered detached on the runway shortly after take-off. According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the aircraft continued its scheduled journey to Mumbai without any mid-air complications. Upon arrival, the plane landed smoothly and taxied to the terminal under its own power. All passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.

Airport staff at Kandla alerted authorities after spotting the wheel on the runway soon after the plane’s departure. 

 

ALSO READ: Income Tax Raids Pothys Textile Showrooms And Owners’ Residences Across Tamil Nadu

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Cities
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
World
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget