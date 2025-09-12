Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIncome Tax Raids Pothys Textile Showrooms And Owners’ Residences Across Tamil Nadu

Income Tax Raids Pothys Textile Showrooms And Owners’ Residences Across Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department raided Pothys Private Limited, a major Tamil Nadu textile and jewelry retailer, investigating alleged tax evasion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Income Tax Department on Friday launched extensive searches at properties linked to Pothys Private Limited, one of Tamil Nadu’s leading textile and jewelry retail chains, as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. The operation covers more than 25 locations across the state, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli. Teams of IT officials, supported by armed police, are examining showrooms, offices, and residential premises of the family members who currently run the business.

IT Raids At Pothys Owner's Sons

According to reports, key areas in Chennai such as Vadapalani, Alwarpet and T Nagar are under the scanner. This is not the first time the Pothys group has attracted attention from tax authorities. In October 2016, raids were conducted at nine showrooms in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Puducherry, after Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from two employees in Puducherry, reported The Federal.

During Friday’s operation, officials inspected the residences of the founder’s grandsons, who actively manage the company. Investigators are reportedly scrutinising financial statements, account books, and digital records to assess the scale of possible tax violations.

 

Founded nearly a century ago by Podhi Moopanar in Srivilliputhur, Pothys has grown from a single store into a fourth-generation enterprise with branches across major southern cities, as per News9. Known for its aggressive advertising campaigns, wide product range, and strong customer loyalty, the brand has become a household name in Tamil Nadu.

The Income Tax Department has not yet disclosed the outcome of the searches, but officials indicated that the probe forms part of a broader crackdown on suspected tax evasion by large business groups.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Income Tax
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bijapur Encounter: 10 Naxals Gunned Down, Arms Seized As Police, CoBRA Op Continues
Bijapur Encounter: 10 Naxals Gunned Down, Arms Seized As Police, CoBRA Op Continues
Cities
Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 3.75 Crore In Deepfake Scam Using Sadhguru’s Video
Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 3.75 Crore In Deepfake Scam Using Sadhguru’s Video
Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
India
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget