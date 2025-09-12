Income Tax Raids Pothys Textile Showrooms And Owners’ Residences Across Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department on Friday launched extensive searches at properties linked to Pothys Private Limited, one of Tamil Nadu’s leading textile and jewelry retail chains, as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. The operation covers more than 25 locations across the state, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli. Teams of IT officials, supported by armed police, are examining showrooms, offices, and residential premises of the family members who currently run the business.

According to reports, key areas in Chennai such as Vadapalani, Alwarpet and T Nagar are under the scanner. This is not the first time the Pothys group has attracted attention from tax authorities. In October 2016, raids were conducted at nine showrooms in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Puducherry, after Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from two employees in Puducherry, reported The Federal.

During Friday’s operation, officials inspected the residences of the founder’s grandsons, who actively manage the company. Investigators are reportedly scrutinising financial statements, account books, and digital records to assess the scale of possible tax violations.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the Neelankarai residences of Pothys owner's sons, Bodhraj and Ashok. Two teams comprising 12 officials each carried out the searches as part of an ongoing investigation

Founded nearly a century ago by Podhi Moopanar in Srivilliputhur, Pothys has grown from a single store into a fourth-generation enterprise with branches across major southern cities, as per News9. Known for its aggressive advertising campaigns, wide product range, and strong customer loyalty, the brand has become a household name in Tamil Nadu.

The Income Tax Department has not yet disclosed the outcome of the searches, but officials indicated that the probe forms part of a broader crackdown on suspected tax evasion by large business groups.