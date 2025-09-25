Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started an inquiry into alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations linked to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), an institution founded by Ladakh-based educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The probe, which has been underway for some time, has not yet led to the registration of an FIR, officials told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk, while speaking to PTI, confirmed that a CBI team visited Ladakh nearly 10 days ago with “an order,” acting on a complaint filed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The complaint reportedly flagged possible FCRA violations at HIAL.

"The order said we have not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds. We don't want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution," Wangchuk claimed.

Wangchuk's Claims Over CBI Probe

According to Wangchuk, the CBI team inspected records at both HIAL and the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), demanding details of foreign funds between 2022 and 2024. Wangchuk alleged that investigators later asked for financial records dating back to 2020, expanding the scope beyond their original mandate.

Wangchuk stated that the cases under examination were “dignified assignments” involving service agreements with international organisations, including the United Nations, a Swiss university, and an Italian institution. He argued that these engagements were part of India “exporting knowledge,” and taxes had been duly paid.

“They understood it is not helping them, so they began asking for more accounts. Then they went to our school asking for documents outside the complaint’s purview,” he claimed, adding that both schools in question provide free education to underprivileged students. He stressed that students at HIAL also receive stipends while working on projects.

'Guns Blazing From All Sides'

The activist, who recently went on a hunger strike demanding Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule and full statehood, alleged that the CBI action was part of a broader pattern of pressure.

He alleged that the local police first filed a sedition case against him, which he added was followed by cancellation of the land lease granted for HIAL. He said the lease was cancelled citing non-payment of fees, even though documents clearly show the government had said lease policy wasn’t formed.

"Everyone knows, we have documents to show. The government had almost been apologetic in saying that their lease policy is not formed and hence it cannot take fee. It said 'please bear with us and continue constructions'," he claimed.

He further pointed out the irony of receiving tax-related summons in Ladakh, where, according to him, no tax is imposed. “Yet I voluntarily pay taxes, and I get summons. Then they resurrected a four-year-old complaint that labourers were not paid properly. It is guns blazing from all sides on us,” he said.

The CBI’s action comes at a turbulent time for Ladakh. On Wednesday, the region witnessed its worst violence since 1989, as protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards escalated. Groups of youths indulged in arson and vandalism, targetting the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council office, while several vehicles were set ablaze.

Police and paramilitary forces had to resort to teargas shelling to bring the situation under control. At least four people lost their lives in the protest and at least 50 have been detained so far.