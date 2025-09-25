Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLadakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control

Ladakh erupted in violent protests over statehood demands, leaving 4 dead and 80 injured. Authorities imposed curbs; Left parties blamed the Centre, urging constitutional safeguards and dialogue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Authorities in Leh have imposed prohibitions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, following violent unrest in the town on Wednesday. Public gatherings of five or more people are banned, and no rallies, processions, or marches are allowed without prior written approval. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the district to maintain order.

The Union Home Ministry said the situation in Ladakh is now under control, with no incidents of violence reported since 4 pm. Officials also urged the public to avoid sharing old or provocative videos on social media, which could inflame tensions.

“Barring unfortunate incidents that occurred earlier in the day, the situation in Ladakh was brought under control by 4 pm,” the ministry stated, reaffirming the central government’s commitment to ensuring adequate constitutional safeguards for the people of Ladakh.

Violent Protests Claim Lives, Injure Scores

Wednesday’s demonstrations, part of the ongoing statehood movement for Ladakh, escalated into arson and street clashes, leaving four dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel. The unrest followed a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been demanding statehood for Ladakh for five years.

Protesters targeted a BJP office, a police vehicle, and multiple private vehicles, setting them on fire. Authorities responded with teargas and heavy police presence to bring the situation under control.

Political Reactions: Left Parties Criticize the Centre

Left parties were quick to condemn the violence and hold the central government accountable.

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby accused the BJP of betraying the people of Leh and Tripura, adding that attacking party offices is not the solution. He condemned the administration’s actions, which he said led to the tragic deaths of four people.

CPI(ML) Liberation called the Modi government solely responsible for the unrest, accusing it of undermining constitutional and democratic rights. The party criticized the arbitrary abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, which reduced the former state into two Union territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to CPI(ML), demands for statehood from both Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir have been consistently ignored by the central government. Wednesday’s protests, which drew thousands of participants, reflect growing frustration over years of suppression of local rights and aspirations.

Voices from the Ground

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who has been fasting at the NDS Ground in Leh for 15 days, has urged the government to heed the voices of Ladakhis. The health of several activists joining his protest has reportedly worsened, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Protesters are not only demanding statehood but also constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to protect tribal interests, empower local governance through autonomous councils, and preserve Ladakh’s fragile environment. CPI(ML) also highlighted concerns over potential corporate exploitation of land and resources, pointing out that the Union Territory status has stripped local people of their right to participate in decision-making and regional planning.

The Left party called on the Centre to engage with the people of Ladakh and ensure both statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, respecting their democratic aspirations.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
