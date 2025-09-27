The recent violence in Leh on September 24 has drawn sharp scrutiny, with Ladakh DGP Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal naming Sonam Wangchuk as the main player in the unrest. Speaking to the media, the DGP revealed that Wangchuk has been placed under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) while investigations continue.

“We have arrested 44 people so far, and the main ring leaders have been identified. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges,” Dr. Jamwal stated, highlighting the scale of law enforcement action.

The DGP also shed light on the scope of the violence. “CRPF jawans were brutally beaten, and one is still hospitalized with a serious spinal injury. Four women police personnel were trapped inside a building that was set on fire, and a larger mob attacked the area, forcing security forces to open fire in self-defense,” he explained. The initial day of violence saw 32 people severely injured, a number that later rose to 70-80, including civilians, with seven critically hurt. One young woman was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care, while several remain hospitalized in Ladakh.

Leh: Speaking on 24th Sept violence, Ladakh DGP Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal says, "CRPF jawans were brutally beaten up, one jawan is still in hospital with a serious spinal injury...4 women Police personnel were in the same building when it was set on fire...An even bigger mob came here… pic.twitter.com/q4BIFv09qy — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Addressing concerns about potential anti-national involvement, Dr. Jamwal said, “This is under investigation. On the first day, 2-3 Nepali nationals were admitted with bullet injuries. After verification, additional elements emerged. Three have been confirmed as Nepali nationals.”

#WATCH | Leh: On ANI's question regarding any anti-national elements' involvement in Leh violence, Ladakh DGP Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal says, "This is a matter of investigation. But the first day when the injured were shifted, there were 2-3 Nepalis with bullet injuries admitted to… pic.twitter.com/RPE77YZYSI — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

The DGP also emphasized the role of intelligence in police deployment. “We had prior intelligence, which guided our arrangements. Police deployment is always intelligence-driven,” he noted.

Further details about Wangchuk’s international connections added to the scrutiny. “We previously arrested a Pakistan PIO who was in contact with him and reporting back. He attended an event in Pakistan and also visited Bangladesh. There is a big question mark on him, and the investigation is ongoing,” Dr. Jamwal revealed.

#WATCH | Leh: Speaking on the 24th Sept violence, Ladakh DGP Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal says, "...We also arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was in touch with him (Sonam Wangchuk) and reporting back across. We have a record of this. He had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan.… pic.twitter.com/q4YnhyrQlE — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Regarding law and order measures, curfew in Leh is being relaxed in a staggered manner. “In the Old City, curfew will be eased from 1 pm to 3 pm, and in the new area, from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm,” he explained.

Dr. Jamwal praised the bravery of security personnel. “In self-defense, firing was necessary. If you see the footage, our police forces acted under extremely challenging circumstances. Four women personnel were rescued from a building set on fire, and one CRPF jawan remains immobile in Army Hospital due to a spinal injury. Their courage is commendable, and I salute them,” he added.