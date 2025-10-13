Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSiddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back

Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed the RSS seeks to impose rigid interpretations of Hinduism in a manner similar to how the Taliban enforces its version of Islam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has stirred controversy by comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, to the Taliban, the hardline Islamist group that controls Afghanistan.

Yathindra, speaking to reporters on Monday, claimed the RSS seeks to impose rigid interpretations of Hinduism in a manner similar to how the Taliban enforces its version of Islam. “They (the RSS) have a similar mindset to that of the Taliban. The Taliban issues diktats to make Islam one particular way and restricts women’s freedom. Similarly, the RSS wants Hinduism in one way only,” he said.

He also demanded that the RSS be made a registered organisation and that restrictions be imposed on its activities. “The RSS has buildings and assets worth thousands of crores, but operates without registration. Such a powerful organisation must be brought under the law,” he said.

Congress Leaders On ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark

His remarks found support within the Congress, with Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and senior leader BK Hariprasad echoing similar views. Hariprasad dubbed the RSS the “Indian Taliban” and accused it of conducting shakhas (training sessions) in government schools without permission.

Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urged the Chief Minister to ban RSS activities in government institutions and public premises, calling them divisive and contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

The BJP hit back sharply, calling the remarks “anti-national” and accusing Congress leaders of targeting the RSS to divert attention from governance issues. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said on X, “No one can ban or curb the RSS. Its ideology of nationalism and social reform will always triumph over the anti-national Congress.”

He added, “The ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ has risen again in Karnataka under the Congress government. But the people of the state will never tolerate such betrayal of the motherland.”

The RSS has not yet issued an official response.

Tags :
Yathindra Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah Son RSS Taliban
Read more
