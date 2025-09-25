With India and Pakistan on course for a potential Asia Cup final showdown this Sunday, off-field drama has taken center stage. Reports of Indian players refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts have sparked heated debate, drawing sharp reactions from fans and political leaders alike.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the controversy, stressing that cricket must rise above political and military tensions.

“I personally feel that once the decision had been made to play, if we feel so strongly about Pakistan, we should not have played. But if we are going to play them, we should play in the spirit of the game and we should have shaken their hands,” Tharoor told ANI.

“We have done this before in 1999, when the Kargil War was going on. On the very day soldiers were dying for our country, we were playing the World Cup in England against Pakistan. We were shaking their hands even then because the spirit of the game is a different spirit from what goes on between countries, between armies and so on. That is my view.”

The senior Congress leader further criticized the hostile reactions from both sides.

“If the Pakistani team, having been insulted the first time, decided to insult us back the second time, it shows that the spirit of the game is lacking on both sides,” he added.

BCCI Files Complaint Against Pakistan Players

The controversy escalated when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged an official complaint against Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for inappropriate behavior during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21.

According to BCCI sources, the complaint was submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and match referee Andy Pycroft, with India calling for strict action against the players.

Farhan came under fire for celebrating his half-century by holding his bat like a gun, a gesture condemned as insensitive and provocative.

Haris Rauf also sparked outrage after multiple incidents. He showed aggression following Sanju Samson’s dismissal and later, while stationed near the boundary rope, responded to jeers from Indian fans with a “0-6” hand gesture. The signal referenced Pakistan’s disputed claim of downing six Indian fighter jets after India’s Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

Videos of Rauf’s actions quickly went viral, igniting criticism on social media. Fans trolled him with chants of “Virat Kohli,” recalling the Indian star’s unforgettable back-to-back sixes off Rauf during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne, one of which the ICC has since hailed as the “Shot of the Century.”

PCB’s Complaints Against India

Adding to the drama, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier filed two complaints with the ICC against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The PCB alleged that his post-match comments on September 14 referenced the Pahalgam incident, accusing him of politicizing the game.

India has dominated Pakistan in their two Asia Cup encounters so far, comfortably booking a place in the final. The hat is on Pakistan's head as their last Super-4 clash with Bangladesh will decide whether there will be a third match betweeb India and Pakistan or not. If Pakistan joins them, the title clash could reignite not just cricket’s fiercest rivalry but also the ongoing debate over sportsmanship, and multiple other things.