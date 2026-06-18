Shiv Sena Split Row: Rijiju Responds To Raut, Says 'Every MP Decides Their Own Future'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed explaining Parliament's function to Raut.

Rijiju stated MPs decide their own future, parties have methods.

He clarified government consults all parties on significant legislation.

Amid speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday responded to remarks made by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, saying there was no need to explain how Parliament functions.

Speaking to reporters on June 18, 2026, Rijiju said, "Everyone knows how Parliament works; there's no need to discuss it separately. It wouldn't be good if we just sit there and answer questions about the behavior of each MP and what Sanjay Raut said."

'Every MP Decides Their Own Future'

Rijiju said members of Parliament operate independently and political parties follow their own methods of functioning.

"Every member of Parliament thinks in their own way, works for their constituency, and decides their own future. Every party has its own method and approach to work," he said.

He added, "Now, I cannot decide what work each Shiv Sena MP should do, and we seek cooperation from every MP during parliamentary proceedings."

Government Consults MPs Across Parties: Rijiju

Addressing allegations surrounding contacts with MPs from different parties, Rijiju said consultation with lawmakers across political lines is a routine part of parliamentary functioning.

"We don't know what each Shiv Sena MP is doing. When we introduce an important bill, we consult with MPs from all political parties," he said.

The minister further stated that the government reaches out to all parties when seeking support for legislation.

"Whenever we bring an important bill to Parliament, we seek the consent of all political parties and MPs, seeking their support and cooperation so that the bill is passed. We appeal to everyone to support the government because this work is in the national interest."

'Abusing Someone Is Not Right'

Rijiju also criticised the tone of Raut's remarks, saying such comments did not merit a response.

"But when Sanjay Raut abuses or accuses someone, it is not right for us to respond. It will not look good," he said.

Remarks Come After Raut's Allegations

Rijiju's comments came in response to questions regarding allegations made by Sanjay Raut, who had accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of kidnapping MPs and targeted the BJP over alleged attempts to engineer a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

The remarks come at a time when political speculation continues over the future of several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs and the possibility of a breakaway group emerging within the party.