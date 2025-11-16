Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaShashi Tharoor Calls For Introspection After Rohini Acharya Quits And Distances Herself From Family

Shashi Tharoor Calls For Introspection After Rohini Acharya Quits And Distances Herself From Family

Shashi Tharoor reacted to Rohini Acharya’s dramatic decision to quit politics and 'disown' her family, saying parties must introspect after election setbacks.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya quit politics and "disowned" her family, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that there should be introspection in the aftermath of the elections.

He refrained from commenting further on the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "I really don't want to comment on that. My reasons are very simple - I have not been a campaigner in Bihar. I have not been there, I have not seen the ground reality...All I can say is, in the aftermath of an election, there should be introspection. Everyone should figure out what happened, what went wrong, what the issues were and when that happens, some conclusions may follow."

On Saturday, hours after announcing her decision to "quit politics" and "disown" her family, Rohini Acharya claimed that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide RJD MP Sanjay Yadav have "thrown" her out of the family.

Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat.

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

Claiming that the party leadership don't want to take responsibility for the defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, Rohini Acharya said that when she called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, she was "thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit".

"They don't want to take any responsibility... The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she said.

RJD suffered major debacle in Bihar assembly polls as the party got just 25 seats, despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Rohini Acharya also took all "blame" for the party's poor show in the polls.

In a post on X, Acharya wrote, "I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family ... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Acharya said.

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Politics Bihar Elections Rohini Acharya Shashi Tharoor 'tejashwi Yadav
