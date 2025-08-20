Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘It’s Common Sense He…’: Shashi Tharoor Slams ‘Clickbait’ Report That Claimed He Supports Bills On PM, CM Removal

‘It’s Common Sense He…’: Shashi Tharoor Slams ‘Clickbait’ Report That Claimed He Supports Bills On PM, CM Removal

As Amit Shah introduced bills to disqualify ministers held for 30 days on serious charges, Shashi Tharoor endorsed the principle while Priyanka criticised the legislation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The introduction of three contentious bills in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has triggered fierce debate with the Opposition condemning the move as politically driven. However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's statement created a stir after it was misread by a section of media. 

The bills, introduced on Wednesday, seek to disqualify the prime minister, chief ministers, or any minister who remains in custody for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges. Despite protests and repeated disruptions, the draft laws were referred by voice vote to a Joint Committee of Parliament, comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The panel has been tasked with submitting its report by the end of the first week of the Winter Session, expected in November, as reported by PTI.

'I Think That Makes Sense': Shashi Tharoor On Bill To 'Remove' PM, CMs

Speaking on the measure, Tharoor told ANI, “On the face of it, it seems reasonable that anyone who does anything wrong should be liable to punishment and should not be holding a high constitutional office or a political office. I think that makes sense.” He added that more detailed scrutiny should ideally have been carried out by a standing committee. Tharoor also weighed in on another bill on online gaming, reiterating his longstanding view that legalisation and taxation would be preferable to prohibition, which, he warned, risks driving the industry underground.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly opposed the legislation, calling it “draconian” and “anti-constitutional.” She warned, "Tomorrow, you can put any kind of a case on a CM, have him arrested for 30 days without conviction, and he ceases to be a CM. It is absolutely anti-constitutional, undemocratic and very unfortunate." 

'Neither Supporting Not Opposing The Bill': Shashi Tharoor Clarifies

Shashi Tharoor clarified that, contrary to media reports, he had specifically stated—before the Opposition had taken a position on the Bill—that he had not studied it. He noted that, on the face of it, he saw nothing wrong with the idea that wrongdoers should resign from their ministerial positions. He added that he was neither supporting nor opposing the Bill without examining it and expressed disappointment that the media had misrepresented his remarks.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi Shashi Tharoor CONGRESS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget