Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH

Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH

Congress MP Venugopal referenced Amit Shah's past arrest, prompting a heated exchange where Shah defended his resignation and subsequent acquittal, emphasising ethical conduct.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Monsoon Session of Parliament turned stormy on Wednesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three contentious bills in the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation seeks to disqualify any minister—including a chief minister or even the prime minister—if they are arrested or remain in custody for 30 consecutive days in connection with an offence punishable by five years or more in prison.

The move immediately drew sharp protests from the Opposition. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi spearheaded the resistance, prompting a raucous response across Opposition benches.

Opposition Tears Copies Of Bills

Several MPs tore copies of the bills and flung the scraps toward Shah, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn proceedings twice, first until 3 p.m. and later until 5 p.m.

Face Off Between Amit Shah, Congress MPs

The session grew more heated when Congress MP KC Venugopal invoked Shah’s past, referencing his 2010 arrest as Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home. "Can I ask a question to the Home Minister? When he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he had been arrested," Venugopal asked, as per a report on IANS, triggering an uproar.

Responding with emphasis, Shah said, "I want to clear the record. When false allegations were made against me, I resigned citing ethics, and until I was acquitted by the court, I did not assume any constitutional position. This teaches us the importance of ethics..."

Shah’s remarks alluded to his 2010 arrest by the CBI in connection with the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. He had stepped down before being taken into custody, and in 2014 a special CBI court discharged him of all charges for lack of evidence.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
LOk Sabha AMIT SHAH
