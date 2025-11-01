Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaExpelled AIADMK Veteran K A Sengottaiyan To Move Court Against Palaniswami’s Decision

Expelled AIADMK Veteran K A Sengottaiyan To Move Court Against Palaniswami’s Decision

Former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan plans to challenge his expulsion by General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy in court.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Nov 1 (PTI) Former minister K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that he will discuss with advocates on moving court challenging the decision of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami to expel him from the party.

Speaking to reporters at his farmhouse at Kullampalayam near Gobichettipalayam, the nine-time MLA said, "A 'temporary General Secretary' of AIADMK expelled me from the party, in which I am a member for 53 years, without asking for any explanation about speaking with OPS and others on 30th October at Pasumpon".

"I am totally disturbed by the expulsion and feel heavily. I was sleepless on Friday night, as I have been a member of AIADMK since MGR formed the party. Behaving as a dictator, Edappadi Palaniswami expelled me, violating the Rules and Regulations of the party. Soon, I will discuss with the advocates and file a suit against the general secretary of the party for violating party rules in expelling me".

Earlier, he claimed that Palaniswami was responsible for the continuous defeat of AIADMK in Elections since 2021. He also insisted on the readmission of the expelled leaders, like O Panneerselvam, into the party. PTI CORR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami Sengottaiyan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget