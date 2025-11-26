Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-AIADMK Minister Sengottaiyan Resigns As MLA, Meets Vijay At TVK Chief's Home

KA Sengottaiyan resigns as MLA after his AIADMK expulsion, speculations intensify that he may soon join Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former AIADMK stalwart KA Sengottaiyan formally stepped down as MLA on Wednesday, setting off a new wave of political speculation in Tamil Nadu. His resignation, coming weeks after he was removed from the AIADMK’s primary membership, has intensified chatter that he may soon gravitate toward Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sengottaiyan had earlier described his ouster as painful, and his appearance in Chennai on Wednesday coincided with a series of conversations reportedly held between his close supporters and emissaries from TVK. The timing has fuelled rumours that his political realignment may be imminent.

Ouster Followed Ultimatum To EPS, Meetings With Other Leaders

His expulsion from the party was announced on October 31, just a day after he was spotted in the company of AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Kazhagam coordinator Panneerselvam at Pasumpoon in Ramanathapuram district. The AIADMK had already clipped his wings earlier by revoking his organisational roles, a move triggered by Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum to General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as pr a report on India Today. He had asked Palaniswami to initiate steps to bring together the party’s rival factions within ten days — a demand that was not well received.

His removal marked a dramatic turn for a leader who had been a prominent face in the AIADMK for decades, holding key portfolios and enjoying substantial grassroots support in western Tamil Nadu.

Delhi Trips, BJP Links, & Push For A ‘United AIADMK’

Adding further intrigue to his political trajectory were Sengottaiyan’s quiet visits to Delhi, both before and after his expulsion. He publicly characterised these trips as journeys for “spiritual solace”, as per Times of India. However, he also met senior BJP leaders during those visits and later asserted that his efforts to reunify the AIADMK factions had been taken up at the behest of the BJP’s national leadership.

Sengottaiyan Meets Vijay

After the resignation, Sengottaiyan met Vijay at the latter's residence in Chennai on Wednesday. 

