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English NewsNewsIndiaDMK Reiterates Demand To Scrap NEET, Says Medical Admissions Should Be Based On Class 12 Marks

DMK Reiterates Demand To Scrap NEET, Says Medical Admissions Should Be Based On Class 12 Marks

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan renewed the party's demand to scrap NEET, arguing that medical admissions should be based entirely on Class 12 board marks.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DMK opposes NEET; seeks medical admissions by Class 12 scores.
  • DMK claims NEET favors coaching, disadvantaging meritorious school students.
  • DMK stresses riparian rights for Cauvery water flow between states.
  • DMK warns Karnataka against unilateral Mekedatu dam project.

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan on Friday reiterated his party's firm stance against the NEET, demanding medical admissions be based strictly on Class 12 board marks, while also criticising Karnataka’s position on the Cauvery water dispute.

"NEET has killed the students' education in the school system," Elangovan told PTI Videos. "Students who score high marks consistently from Class 1 to Class 12 are unable to get medical seats, while those who pay huge sums to commercial coaching centres gain admission," he added.

Highlighting the structural inequality of the entrance exam, he cited the case of Anitha, a student from Ariyalur district who scored exceptional marks in her school finals but took her life after being denied a medical seat under NEET.

Elangovan pointed out that for approximately nine lakh candidates who cleared NEET this year, the total available seats stand at roughly 91,000. He expressed concern that while government colleges (around 46,000 seats) strictly follow merit ranks, the remaining 43,000 seats in private institutions often prioritise financial capacity over merit. He insisted that medical seats should be allocated purely based on school final marks.

Ahead of proposed talks between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka leaders in early August, Elangovan emphasised established riparian rights governing shared water resources.

"International law dictates that upstream states cannot stop water flow to lower riparian states. Lower riparian areas must not be deprived of water," he said.

He reiterated that authority over Cauvery water allocation rests solely with the appointed Tribunal and Management Authority, not the Karnataka government. He warned that unilateral projects such as the Mekedatu dam would cut off necessary water supplies to lower riparian areas including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the DMK's stance on NEET?

The DMK firmly opposes NEET, demanding that medical admissions be based strictly on Class 12 board marks. They believe NEET has negatively impacted the school education system.

Why does the DMK criticize NEET?

The DMK argues that NEET prevents consistently high-scoring school students from getting medical seats. They claim it favors those who pay huge sums to commercial coaching centers.

Who holds authority over Cauvery water allocation?

Authority over Cauvery water allocation rests solely with the appointed Tribunal and Management Authority. It is not within the purview of the Karnataka government.

What is the concern about the Mekedatu dam?

The DMK warns that unilateral projects like the Mekedatu dam would cut off necessary water supplies. This would deprive lower riparian areas such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET TKS Elangovan Class 12 Marks DMK Tamil NAdu
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