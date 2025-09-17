Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaArmed Gang In Military Uniforms Robs SBI Branch In Karnataka, Escapes With 50 Kg Gold, Rs 8 Crore

Armed Gang In Military Uniforms Robs SBI Branch In Karnataka, Escapes With 50 Kg Gold, Rs 8 Crore

According to investigators, the group of over five assailants arrived in military-style uniforms at SBI branch in Chadachan town, their faces covered to avoid identification.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:52 AM (IST)

A gang of armed men carried out a high-stakes robbery at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch, escaping with a massive haul of gold and cash valued in several crores in Chadachan town, Karnataka on Tuesday. According to investigators, the group of over five assailants arrived in military-style uniforms, their faces covered to avoid identification.

Armed with country-made pistols and sharp weapons, they stormed into the branch during business hours. Staff members, including the branch manager and cashier, were held at gunpoint, tied up, and forced to surrender the valuables, reported India TV.

50 Kgs Of Gold, Rs 8 Crore Cash Looted From SBI Branch

Preliminary reports suggest the robbers took away nearly 50 kilograms of gold ornaments and around Rs 8 crore in cash. Officials, however, noted that the exact figure will be confirmed only after a detailed audit of the bank’s holdings. The heist was executed swiftly, and the men fled before local authorities could respond, leaving staff and customers deeply shaken, reported India Today.

 

ALSO READ: Maoists Announce Temporary Suspension Of Armed Struggle, Ask Govt For 'Ceasefire'

Police teams have since launched a large-scale search across the district and adjoining areas. Investigators believe the robbery was carefully premeditated, citing the speed, precision, and coordination of the criminals.

This brazen crime comes against the backdrop of another major bank robbery in Vijayapura earlier this year. In June 2025, thieves looted 59 kilograms of pledged gold and over Rs 5 lakh in cash from a Canara Bank branch in the city. That case resulted in the arrest of three people, including a former bank manager who allegedly orchestrated the theft.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget