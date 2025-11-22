One Dead, Two Hospitalised After Chemical-Fume Leak In Mumbai

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOne Dead, Two Hospitalised After Chemical-Fume Leak In Mumbai

The incident occurred in Bhangarwadi, MIDC, prompting a response from fire officials and an alert for the NDRF.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A chemical leak inside a building in Mumbai’s Andheri triggered chaos on Friday, leaving one person dead and two others in critical condition. The victims were rushed to hospital after they complained of severe breathing difficulties.

The incident was reported around 4:55 pm at a building located in Bhangarwadi, MIDC, close to the MIDC police station in Andheri (East). Fire officials said they were working to identify the chemical involved and trace the exact source of the leak. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been placed on alert as a precaution, reported News 18. 

Three individuals affected by the fumes were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital. Ahmad Hussain, 20, was declared dead on arrival. The two other victims, Naushad Ansari, 28, and Saba Shaikh, 17, remain in the ICU, both said to be in serious condition.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as emergency teams continue to monitor air quality and assess the risk to nearby residents and workers.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Chemical Leak
