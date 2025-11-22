World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWorld Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms

They emphasised multilateral cooperation to address global challenges like conflict, inequality, and fragmentation, reaffirming commitment to the UN Charter and peaceful resolutions in regions like Ukraine and Sudan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

World leaders at the G20 Summit in South Africa on Saturday expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating geopolitical tensions and global economic uncertainty. In a joint Leaders’ Declaration, member nations underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation in tackling shared global challenges.

Highlighting a surge in international instability, inequality and fragmentation, leaders said that global peace and prosperity depend on collective action grounded in mutual trust and cooperation.

The declaration emphasised the urgent need to address conflicts and protect human rights in every region of the world.

"We meet against the backdrop of rising geopolitical and geo-economic competition and instability, heightened conflicts and wars, deepening inequality, increasing global economic uncertainty and fragmentation. In the face of this challenging political and socio-economic environment, we underscore our belief in multilateral cooperation to collectively address shared challenges," the statement read.

Reaffirming their commitment to the UN Charter, G20 members called on all states to refrain from using force or threats to undermine territorial integrity or political independence. They stressed the importance of maintaining friendly relations between nations based on equality, respect for sovereignty and the promotion of fundamental freedoms without discrimination.

The leaders also agreed to support efforts toward a “just, comprehensive, and lasting peace” in conflict-affected regions, including Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Ukraine. They asserted that peace remains the essential foundation for global sustainability, economic growth and widespread prosperity.

"We concur that, guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine, as well as ending other conflicts and wars around the globe. Only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity," the declaration stated. 

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
