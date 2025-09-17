Maoists Announce Temporary Suspension Of Armed Struggle, Ask Govt For 'Ceasefire'

Raipur: The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), in a purported statement, has announced a temporary suspension of its armed struggle to facilitate peace talks, but has asked the government to declare a one-month 'ceasefire' and halt security operations to initiate the process.

Reacting to the development, the Chhattisgarh government said it is verifying the authenticity of the statement, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the purported statement issued by Maoists, the rebels have appealed to the government to share their decision on the issue via Internet and government news media, including radio.

The two-page statement, dated August 15, was issued in the name of Abhay, a spokesperson of central committee of Maoists, and came nearly four months after the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, general of secretary of the CPI (Maoist), in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, told reporters that the authenticity of the statement was being verified and the best way for Maoists is to surrender and avail rehabilitation benefits.

The term 'ceasefire' is highly objectionable as there is no war like situation that requires one. In a democracy, talks cannot be conditional, yet once again, they have set preconditions. However, after verifying the statement, discussions will be held within the government, he said.

The Maoists, in the statement said, they had proposed ceasefire to the government earlier, asking for one month's time to consult with the highest leadership comrades of the outfit.

But unfortunately, the central government did not express its favorable stand on it. Rather, it has further intensified its operations, it said.

"To take forward the process of peace talks that was started on the initiative of the party's general secretary (Late Basavaraju), we are making it clear that in view of the changed global and national circumstances, as well as the continuous requests being made by the country's Prime Minister, Home Minister and senior police officers to give up arms and join the mainstream, we have decided to shun arms," it said.

"We have decided to declare a temporary halt to the armed struggle. We are making it clear that in the future, we will fight shoulder to shoulder with all political parties and organizations fighting for the public cause as far as possible", it added.

The CPI (Maoist) offered direct talks with the Centre.

"We are ready to talk to the Union Home Minister or persons appointed by him or a delegation on this issue. But we will have to inform the party about our changed opinion. Therefore, our request to the Central Government is to give us one month to consult with our comrades working in different states across the country and those imprisoned," it said.

"We are also ready to exchange views with the government on this subject, primarily through video call. Therefore, we are making it clear once again that (government should) immediately declare a formal ceasefire for a month, stop search operations and take forward the peace process," it said.

The statement also carried a note, saying it was issued late due to several reasons.

Reacting to the statement, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI, police have taken note of the press release issued in the name of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee regarding laying down of arms and the prospect of peace talks.

The authenticity of the release is being verified and its contents are under careful examination, he added.

It is reiterated that any decision on engagement or dialogue with the CPI (Maoist) lies solely with the government, which will take an appropriate call after due consideration and assessment of the situation and circumstances, the IPS officer added.

