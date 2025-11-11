Sanjay Jha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Prashant Kishor, Rajesh Ram Among Leaders Voting In Bihar Phase 2

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) From JD(U)'s acting president Sanjay Jha and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor and state Congress chief Rajesh Ram -- leaders from both sides of the political divide cast their votes in the second phase of the Bihar elections on Tuesday.

State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyashi Singh and Independent nominee Jyoti Singh, who is the wife of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, also cast their votes.

BJP leader Shahnwaz Hussain and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, too, voted in this phase.

Ram claimed that a large number of people are voting in favour of the INDIA bloc in this phase.

"The body language of voters, candidates, and the INDIA bloc leaders is indicative of a clear victory for the alliance," he said.

JD(U)'s Jha, on the other hand, claimed that the NDA was heading to a "record-breaking majority".

"There is no anti-incumbency against CM Nitish Kumar despite him staying in power for 20 years. There is pro-incumbency and a strong undercurrent in favour of the government among people," he claimed.

Jha alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was doing politics of desperation as he has "already accepted his defeat".

After casting his vote in Kargahar in Rohtas district, Kishor urged the people to judiciously exercise their right to franchise.

"I would urge the people of Bihar not to waste time inside their homes or with their neighbourhoods. They must venture out, reach their polling booths and vote for a change, for their own betterment," he said.

"The elections are an opportunity to choose good candidates and ensure that there is an improvement in education and job creation. If this opportunity is missed, the state shall have to put up with another five years of rampant corruption, unemployment and forced migration," he added.

Manjhi claimed that the work done by him at the Centre has greater resonance in regions going to the polls in the second phase.

"In the second phase, voter turnout will be greater than in the first phase. Women and Dalit voters will particularly vote in large numbers in favour of the NDA," he claimed.

