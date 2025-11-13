Samajwadi Party Leader Gulshan Yadav’s Assets Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized Under Gangster Act

In a major crackdown on the mafia network, the Pratapgarh police have seized multiple properties belonging to absconding Samajwadi Party leader and ₹1 lakh rewardee Gulshan Yadav. Acting under the Gangster Act, the police sealed his properties in Prayagraj and issued public notices warning against any tampering.

The action was carried out by the Sangramgarh police team under Station House Officer Satyendra Singh Bhadoria, following an order by the Pratapgarh District Magistrate on 23 April 2025. Police officials said the seizure was executed under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act.

Properties Worth ₹4.10 Crore Confiscated

According to officials, three separate properties measuring a total of 438 square metres were confiscated in Prayagraj’s Colonelganj area, particularly in Church Lane. The estimated value of the seized assets is ₹4.10 crore. Police put up seizure boards outside the bungalow and announced details of the action using loudspeakers and drumbeats to inform local residents.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Property more than worth Rs 4 crore linked to Samajwadi Party leader Gulshan Yadav seized in Prayagraj.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)
#Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/Cx6dN326Qr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025

The seized property has been sealed, with a clear warning that any interference will invite strict legal action. The bungalow alone is said to be worth around ₹5 crore.

Dozens of Criminal Cases Registered

Gulshan Yadav, a former District Panchayat President of Kunda in Pratapgarh, has 53 criminal cases registered against him across various districts. He is currently absconding and carries a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Yadav contested from Kunda on a Samajwadi Party ticket against independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, giving him a tough fight.