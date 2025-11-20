Sabarimala Rush: TDB Caps Spot Darshan Bookings At 5,000 A Day After HC Rap

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSabarimala Rush: TDB Caps Spot Darshan Bookings At 5,000 A Day After HC Rap

Due to Kerala High Court concerns about overcrowding, the Travancore Devaswom Board capped Sabarimala spot bookings at 5,000 daily, available only at Nilakkal and Vandiperiyar until November 24.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 20 (PTI) Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Thursday announced that spot booking for Sabarimala darshan has been capped at 5,000 people per day, officials said on Thursday.

The spot booking was capped following the Kerala High Court's direction, a press release said.

Spot booking will be available only at the Nilakkal and Vandiperiyar centres. The facility has been temporarily suspended at Pampa, Erumeli, and Chengannur and the restrictions will remain in place until November 24, officials said.

TDB has urged devotees arriving for Sabarimala darshan to secure their slots through the Virtual Queue system as far as possible.

Kerala High Court's division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar criticised TDB, saying that the situation at the shrine had recently spiralled out of control as nearly two lakh pilgrims arrived within 48 hours of the temple opening on November 17.

With nearly one lakh pilgrims were allowed darshan every day during the Mandalam–Makaravilakku season and more than 50 lakh visiting annually, the judges said the present arrangements were far from adequate. PTI TBA TBA ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
