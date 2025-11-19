Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala HC Slams Officials Over Poor Crowd Control At Sabarimala, Says ‘No Coordination’

Kerala HC Slams Officials Over Poor Crowd Control At Sabarimala, Says ‘No Coordination’

The Kerala High Court criticised authorities and the Travancore Devaswom Board for mismanagement at Sabarimala temple, leading to chaotic overcrowding.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi (Kerala), Nov 19 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the authorities after an unusually large crowd caused chaos in the Sabarimala temple area on Tuesday. The court said the situation got out of control mainly because there was no proper coordination among the officials.

It also blamed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for failing to make the required preparations, asking why earlier instructions had not been followed.

The judges noted that many of the necessary works should have been completed six months ago.

The court questioned why so many people were allowed into the temple area at the same time.

It suggested that dividing pilgrims into separate sectors might help manage the crowd better, instead of pushing everyone forward together, which it said was unsafe.

Sharing the concerns raised by the court, newly appointed TDB chairman K Jayakumar admitted that the preparations should indeed have been taken six months ago.

Nearly two lakh devotees reached the Sabarimala Ayyappa shrine within 48 hours of the temple opening on November 17, overwhelming the TDB and police as they struggled to manage the massive crowd, including many children on Tuesday.

Television visuals showed pilgrims packed tightly near the 18 steps and along the route from Pamba to Sannidhanam, with long delays, crying children, and some devotees even climbing over barricades.

There were also complaints that pilgrims standing in the queues for hours did not receive drinking water. PTI COR TGB KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sabarimala Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Breaking: Jaishankar Meets Putin, Discusses Key Regional And Global Developments Ahead Of India-Russia Summit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget