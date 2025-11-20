Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSabarimala Gold Robbery Case: Ex-Devaswom Board Chief A Padmakumar Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Robbery Case: Ex-Devaswom Board Chief A Padmakumar Arrested

The former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar appeared before the SIT for questioning on Thursday morning (November 20, 2025).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major development in the Sabarimala gold robbery case, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar was arrested on Thursday. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of gold intended for temple ornaments.

According to reports, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on Thursday morning (November 20, 2025).

What Is Sabarimala Gold Theft Case? 

The development comes amid the ongoing probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case, which centres on the alleged misappropriation of gold-plated copper sheets and ornaments from the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa temple. The SIT has already arrested multiple senior TDB officials in connection with the suspected fraud, with Padmakumar emerging as one of the most high-profile figures to face scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Tharoor’s Praise For PM Modi Triggers Internal Backlash: Congress Asks, ‘Why Are You In The Party?’

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sabarimala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget