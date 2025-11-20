Sabarimala Gold Robbery Case: Ex-Devaswom Board Chief A Padmakumar Arrested

In a major development in the Sabarimala gold robbery case, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar was arrested on Thursday. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of gold intended for temple ornaments.

According to reports, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A. Padmakumar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on Thursday morning (November 20, 2025).

What Is Sabarimala Gold Theft Case?

The development comes amid the ongoing probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case, which centres on the alleged misappropriation of gold-plated copper sheets and ornaments from the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa temple. The SIT has already arrested multiple senior TDB officials in connection with the suspected fraud, with Padmakumar emerging as one of the most high-profile figures to face scrutiny.

