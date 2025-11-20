Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address has triggered new friction within the party, with several leaders openly questioning his stance. Tharoor had lauded parts of Modi’s speech, calling India an “emerging model” for the world and endorsing the Prime Minister’s call for a decade-long mission to revive pride in India’s heritage.

Strong Pushback From Congress Leaders

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit issued a sharp rebuke, labelling Tharoor a “hypocrite” and asking, “Why are you in Congress?” He accused Tharoor of repeatedly echoing positions that clash with the party’s ideology and demanded clarity on where his loyalties lie.



Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also expressed disapproval, dismissing Modi’s speech as petty and insisting she found nothing worth appreciating — a direct contrast to Tharoor’s assessment, as per Hindustan Times. Shrinate reiterated her criticism again on Wednesday, taking a subtle swipe by highlighting Tharoor’s remark that he was “glad” to attend the event despite having a cold and cough.

What Tharoor Said About Modi’s Address

In a detailed post on X, Tharoor wrote that Modi’s lecture emphasised India evolving from an “emerging market” into an “emerging model” due to its economic resilience. He noted that Modi described himself as being in “emotional mode” rather than “election mode,” aiming to speak directly to people’s concerns.



According to Tharoor, a significant portion of the speech centred on breaking free from Macaulay’s “200-year-old slave mentality.” Modi urged the launch of a 10-year national mission to restore pride in Indian heritage, languages, and knowledge traditions. Tharoor added a personal reflection, saying he wished Modi had noted how Ramnath Goenka famously used English as a tool for nationalist resistance.

Tharoor’s latest comments come on the heels of another controversy involving his praise for BJP veteran LK Advani — a post that had already unsettled several Congress leaders and prompted the party to distance itself from his remarks.