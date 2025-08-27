Making a strong case for economic independence, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday underlined that international trade should be conducted “voluntarily and not under pressure.” Speaking at a lecture series marking the RSS centenary, Bhagwat said self-reliance was the answer to several challenges and emphasised the need to promote indigenous goods.

“Being aatmnirbhar (self-reliant) does not mean stopping imports. The world moves because it is interdependent. So export-import will continue. However, there should be no pressure in it,” he said, according to news agency PTI. He added that swadeshi did not mean importing items that were already produced locally, warning that “bringing goods from outside hurts local vendors.”

Highlighting the dangers of arrogance, he remarked, “The ego of an individual leads to enmity. The ego of nations leads to enmity between nations. Beyond that ego is Hindustan.”

His comments coincided with the implementation of an additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchase of Russian oil.

‘Wokeism’ a Global Crisis: Mohan Bhagwat

In his remarks reported by ANI, Bhagwat reflected on global unrest and growing intolerance, stating, “After the First World War, the League of Nations was formed. The Second World War still happened. UN was formed. The third world war will not happen like that. But it is not happening, we cannot say this today. There is unrest in the world, conflicts. Fanaticism has increased. They say, 'Those who oppose our views, we will cancel them.' The new words that have come, like 'wokeism', etc. This is a very big crisis. It is on all the countries, on the next generation.”

#WATCH | Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, " After the First World War, the League of Nations was formed. The Second World War still happened. UN was formed. The third world war will not happen like that. But it is not happening, we cannot say this today. There is unrest in… pic.twitter.com/MAb8eLlO0x — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

He noted that guardians and elders worldwide were concerned about the lack of connection among people, asserting that Dharma — which he described as “beyond worship, food, etc.” — was about balance and diversity.

The RSS chief also dwelt on questions around Hindutva and Hindu identity. “What is Hindutva? What is Hinduness? What is the ideology of Hindu? If we have to summarise, then there are two words, truth and love. The world runs on oneness; it does not run on deals, it does not run on contracts, it cannot run,” he said.

Expanding further, Bhagwat declared, “The life mission of Bharatvarsh is to live such a life, to create such a model that the world can imitate.” He stressed that Dharma involves setting an example through practice rather than preaching or conversion.

He also spoke about religious conversions and India’s role in the world: “There is no conversion in Dharma. Dharma is a true element, on the basis of which everything works. We have to move forward with Dharma, and not by preaching or conversion but by example and practice. Therefore, the life mission of Bharatvarsh is to live such a life, to create such a model that the world can imitate.”

Mohan Bhagwat On RSS’s Next Step; Describes “Seven Social Sins”

In Delhi, Bhagwat described the RSS’s next step as taking its work of “character building and awakening patriotism” to the wider society.

Bhagwat also listed “seven social sins” which he said were on the rise: “wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.”

The RSS chief was addressing Day 2 of the three-day lecture series, 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons, organised as part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.