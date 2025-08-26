'I Will Die As A Congressman': Shivakumar Apologises Amid RSS Anthem Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday sought to quell controversy over his recital of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the state Assembly, asserting his lifelong loyalty to the Congress and its leadership.Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar clarified that his brief rendition of “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhume” was not an endorsement of the RSS but a sarcastic rejoinder aimed at Opposition leader R Ashoka during a heated exchange.

“I was pulling his leg,” he said. Adding that he would apologise if anyone had felt offended, Shivakumar stressed that such an apology would be out of courtesy, not under political compulsion.

'Born A Congressman, Will Die A Congressman': DKS

The senior Congress leader noted that he had earned a political science degree at the age of 47, and had closely studied the history and functioning of major political outfits including the Congress, BJP, RSS, Janata Dal (Secular) and the Left parties. He alleged that sections of the Opposition were “deliberately twisting” his remarks to generate political controversy.

Shivakumar underlined his long-standing association with the Congress and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, pointing to his initiatives to strengthen the organisation in Karnataka. Among them, he highlighted his plan to construct 100 Congress Bhavans across the state to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi, describing them as “temples of the party.”

While some Congress leaders reportedly expressed unease over the incident, Shivakumar said there had been no directive from the party high command. “I am a born Congressman. I will die a Congressman,” he declared, seeking to draw a line under the debate, as per reports.

Responding to queries, state minister G Parameshwara said the matter rests with the party leadership. G Parameshwara told ANI, "I dont want to comment on that. We have the high command. They are always watching what their leaders are doing, making statements or taking a stand on issues. It is for the high command to see. If they feel that this is wrong, then they will ask for an answer from Shivakumar. If they think this is just a reference and it is in a different context, then they will not bother about this."